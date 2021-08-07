Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 22.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.16 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $943.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

