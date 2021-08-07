Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 25,563 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $6,096,519.87.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

