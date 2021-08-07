Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BSM opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 148.94%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

