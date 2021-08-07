Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

