Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

