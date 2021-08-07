Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a buy rating and set a $5.06 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.