MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,886.58.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,756.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,509.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

