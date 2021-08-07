Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.