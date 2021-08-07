Raymond James Downgrades Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Outperform

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

AGGZF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

