Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reduced by Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

