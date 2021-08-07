Warner Music Group Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Warner Music Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

