Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 864 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $179.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.00. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $194.26. The company has a market capitalization of $339.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

