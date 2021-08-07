Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,674,000.

FOREU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

