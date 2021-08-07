Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,492,216 shares of company stock valued at $189,662,944 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBRT opened at $9.77 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

