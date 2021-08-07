Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,944 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 54.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 64.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $37.03 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29.

ECOL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

