Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,805 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Invacare worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Invacare by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invacare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Invacare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,828,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 174,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Invacare by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.