Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 83,229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK opened at $26.17 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

