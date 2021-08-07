Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 52,969 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,153,096. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

