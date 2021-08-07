Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,268 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $24,466,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Micro Focus International plc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

