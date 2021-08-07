Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.90% of Hudson Global worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,688 shares of company stock valued at $307,996. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of -53.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

