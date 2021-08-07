Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.36 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCH stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

