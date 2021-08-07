Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$26.16 and last traded at C$25.79. Approximately 214,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 365,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5825966 EPS for the current year.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

