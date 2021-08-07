Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.45 Million in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,654 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 5.02.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

