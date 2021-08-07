Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genasys were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 663.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 19.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

