Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $7.39 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

