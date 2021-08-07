Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $325.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $281.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

