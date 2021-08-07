Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.79% of Mannatech worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mannatech stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. Mannatech, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

