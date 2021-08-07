Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $9,214,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $9,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 933.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 108,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

MCRI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

