Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

SPRO stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $419.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

