First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FCF. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

FCF opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

