ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $51.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Truist from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

