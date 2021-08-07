Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

NYSE:FI opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

