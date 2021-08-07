Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.