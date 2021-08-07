Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 552.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE WPG opened at $1.25 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.