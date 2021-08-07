Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,926 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 359,973 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

