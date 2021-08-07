Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Holdings Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

TKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.53 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.