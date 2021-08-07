Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Sells $2,281,007.30 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00.

OCDX opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

