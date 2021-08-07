Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.