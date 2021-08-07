Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,806,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oak Street Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

