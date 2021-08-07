Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fresnillo plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

