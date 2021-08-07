Brokers Offer Predictions for Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ceragon Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

CRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CRNT stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

