FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73. IAA has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

