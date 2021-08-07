ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

