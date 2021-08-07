Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.05. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

