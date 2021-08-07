Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $982.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 74.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

