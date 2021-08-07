FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issued By B. Riley

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

