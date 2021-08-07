Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. CTS has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after buying an additional 272,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CTS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.