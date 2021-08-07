Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,007 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crexendo worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 112.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

