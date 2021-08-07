Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,531,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

