SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

Shares of SNC opened at C$33.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$33.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

