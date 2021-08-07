Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

